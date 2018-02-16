NASA: More than 6-hour spacewalk planned - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NASA: More than 6-hour spacewalk planned

Astronauts are preparing for a spacewalk Friday morning.

The walk is a six-and-a-half hour planned event.

The astronauts will be moving equipment to a storage location and will be bringing another part back to Earth.

