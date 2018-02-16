National Caregivers Day third Friday in Feb.

Today is dedicated to people who spend their life providing vital services to those in need.

National Caregivers Day is observed on the third Friday in February.

Caregivers provide a variety of services such as personal care to medical services. They provide support to those who need it most.

National Caregivers Day recognizes caregivers providing quality, compassionate care every day.

To observe this day, thank a caregiver for their dedication and care of our loved ones. Use #NationalCaregiversDay to post on social media.

National Caregivers Day was founded by Providers Association for Home Health & Hospice Agencies (PAHHHA) in 2015. Its first observance is February 19, 2016. For more information please visit http://pahhha.org/.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.