5 things to know Feb. 16

Good Friday morning, it is February 16, 2018.

First Alert Forecast

It is rainy this morning. It will continue to get really cold and really windy according to Laura Wibbenmeyer.

Temperatures will fall during the morning but will remain steady this afternoon when we might even see a few rays of sunshine. The winds will slow down by this afternoon, too.

More precipitation will move into the Heartland overnight and last into Saturday. It could start as a wintry mix before you wake up, but it won’t amount to much.

Next week looks warm, rainy and sloppy. The heartland could see flooding. The Ohio River Valley is the most at risk of flooding.

Making headlines

Carbondale, Illinois police are investigating a report of shots fired after one person was killed and another came away with life-threatening wounds Thursday night.

Hundreds of people in Parkland, FL, gathered for a vigil to honor the victims of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school that left 17 people dead.

A prayer vigil was held on Thursday in Benton, Ky for the victims of the school shooting in Florida.

The Perryville Police Department responded to calls of more than 60 vehicles that had their tires punctured Wednesday night.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.