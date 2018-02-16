1 dead after Carbondale, IL shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in Carbondale, Illinois after a shooting.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 in the 400 block of East Mill Street.

A man who died at the scene from his injuries was identified as Brandon L. Brooks, 35 of Carbondale.

The name of the other person has not been released.

Investigators said that person tried to drive away for help but was involved in a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and North Illinois Avenue. The person was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, other people involved in the crash were not hurt.

According to police, this was a dispute between acquaintances and there was no public safety concern.

A candlelight vigil for Brooks has been planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Attucks Park in Carbondale.

