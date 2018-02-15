Crews respond to fire in Marston, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews respond to fire in Marston, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer

MARSTON, MO (KFVS) -

The New Madrid Co. Sheriff's Office said fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Marston.

The fire is on De Lisle St.

No other information is available.

