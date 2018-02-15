Basketball scores 2/15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Basketball scores 2/15

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Basketball scores for Feb. 15.

NCAA men

SIUE 70
UT Martin 69

SEMO 80
EIU 73

Murray State 68
Jacksonville St. 60

Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball

Jacksonville State-59
Murray State-55

SIUE-64
UT Martin-72

IL girls 3A Regional Finals

Salem 46
Carbondale 43

Carterville 50
Murphysboro 44
 

IL girls Class 2A Sectional Championship

Breese (Meter Dei) 55
Harrisburg 44

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly