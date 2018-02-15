Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was in court on Thursday, June 7.

A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

The trial for Gaege Bethune was delayed Tuesday, June 5 to find additional alternate jurors. A judge granted a motion to delay opening statements after one juror was recused. Court was in recess for the rest of the day, June 5.

The jury selection for the trial started on Monday, June 4. Opening statements began with the Special Prosecutor David Robinson stating Pravin Varughese hyperthermic death, "while not a direct result of the aggravated battery", was a natural and foreseeable consequence of Gaege Bethune's actions. Prosecution made three points, 1) Gaege Bethune did commit an offense 2) Pravin Varughese was beaten and robbed and 3) Pravin Varughese death was set in motion by those punches and not just hypothermia.

In addition, Defense Attorney Michael Wepsiec called Varughese death from hypothermia accidental. Wepsiec affirms Bethune and Varughese did in fact get in a fight, however, he says there is no evidence to show Bethune did anything to cause his death. "The manner of death is hypothermia, nothing more, nothing less," Wepsiec says.

The trial continued with the testimony and questioning of Varughese's mother, Lovely Varughese. Prosecution presented her with autopsy photographs, Lovely became overwhelmed with emotion. The witness directed testimony was interrupted by Wepsiec objection. There were issues with the evidence, Wepsiec calling it "obscene and inappropriate". The judge called for a recess for lunch.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 6th, the prosecution called the mother of Varughese back to the stand, along with Dr. Justin Schoof, SIU Professor and Chair of the Geography and Environmental Resources. He offered context to the temperatures that night of Varughese's death, calling it an "unusually cold period."

Next Prosecution brought Bethune's cousin, Jonathan Stanley, to the stand for direct examination. They ran through his recollection of that night of Varughese's death, his statements to Carbondale Police Department on Feb. 17, 2014 and even the multiple Facebook private messages to Varughese's mother and family just a week after Varughese's death. One of Stanley's statements contradicted what was a part of the evidential record. Stanley did receive "about $200" for coming forward to Carbondale Police. In regards to the messages to Varughese's family on Facebook, Stanley says he sent it to alert the family about the state cop involved.

June 7, the trial will presume at 9am with cross examination from the defense of Jonathan Stanley.

Bethune, from Eldorado, Illinois, is facing a murder charge in the death of Varughese.

Bethune's attorney filed a motion on Jan. 11 to move the trial to another county. He was in court for a motion for a change of venue on Feb. 15.

A prayer memorial was planned for the morning before the court appearance on Friday. A scholarship was also awarded to two students at the SIU Student Center.

