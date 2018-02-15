Murder trial delayed for man accused of killing SIUC student

An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was due in court on Friday, February 16.
An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was due in court on Friday, February 16.
On Saturday, June 9, Atlas EPS will host an open house, which will be free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening.
On Saturday, June 9, Atlas EPS will host an open house, which will be free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening.
It's another comfortable start to the day, but our big warm-up will start this afternoon.
It's another comfortable start to the day, but our big warm-up will start this afternoon.
A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed.
A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is hiring school resource officers.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is hiring school resource officers.
Following record-breaking heat in May, Missouri prepares for Summer Weather Safety Week, June 18-24.
Following record-breaking heat in May, Missouri prepares for Summer Weather Safety Week, June 18-24.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.