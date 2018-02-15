Murder trial delayed for man accused of killing SIUC student

An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was due in court on Friday, February 16.

The trial was delayed to find additional alternates to replace a juror (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)

A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

The trial was delayed to find additional alternates to replace a juror. The court will try to get a second alternate juror with hopes of having an opening statement Wednesday afternoon, June 6.

A judge granted a motion to delay opening statements after one juror was recused.

Court is in recess for the rest of the day, June 5.

The jury selection for the trial started on Monday, June 4.

Bethune's attorney filed a motion on Jan. 11 to move the trial to another county. He was in court for a motion for a change of venue on Feb. 15.

A prayer memorial was planned for the morning before the court appearance on Friday. A scholarship was also awarded to two students at the SIU Student Centre.

