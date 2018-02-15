Man accused in murder of SIU student in court

An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was due in court on Friday, February 16.

An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was due in court on Friday, February 16.

Gaege Bethune was in court for a motion for a change of venue on Feb. 15.

The Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese.

Bethune's attorney filed a motion on Jan. 11 to move the trial to another county.

His final pre-trial will be on May 23 at 9 a.m. A jury trial was scheduled for June 4 at 9 a.m.

A prayer memorial was planned for the morning before the court appearance on Friday. A scholarship was also awarded to two students at the SIU Student Centre.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.