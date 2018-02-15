SIU hosts small business workshop

A group at SIU is looking to help folks who want to start businesses in Illinois.

At a workshop this afternoon, local small business owners offered a tip to those thinking about going into business for themselves.

The seminar focused on business plans and legal setups.

Organizers say more local businesses can be a benefit to the community.

“The fact is there is a lot of small businesses and those small businesses together make a huge impact that often gets overlooked so we are here to help get those people who have great ideas to be able to give them the confidence to get started,” said Greg Bouhl, Asst. Director of Entrepreneurship and Business Development.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are more than one million small businesses in Illinois which employ nearly two and a half million people.

