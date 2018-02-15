Fires burn in Mark Twain National Forest in MO

Crews are responding to wildfires across the state in the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri.

Officials say it's 9 fires totaling 2,200 acres in size.

Around 100 firefighters are working to get it under control.

Warmer temperatures and high winds are being blamed for helping the flames spread since the fire was reported.

Crews called in helicopters to help in the fight. Firefighters as they worked late into the night to suppress all these wildfires, building and strengthening containment line.

Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District:

Rock Creek Fire is estimated to be 50 acres in size and is located in an area west of Viburnum. Access to this fire is difficult. Crews hiked in to build line late in the evening yesterday. Firefighters achieved 100% containment last night and are now monitoring and mopping up.

Eleven Point and Poplar Bluff Ranger Districts:

Haynes Fire was 20 acres in size and now 100 percent contained.

Wildcat Fire was stopped at five acres using a dozer.

“The response yesterday was a perfect example of the excellent coordination between the highly-trained resources at the federal, state, county, and local level," Mark Twain National Forest’s Fire Management Officer Jim Cornelius stated. “I am thankful for our good working partnerships with the other agencies and with the volunteer fire departments, and want to say thank you for everyone pulling together to stop these multiple wildfires from spreading and causing more destruction.”

The fire in Taney County was estimated at 1,900 acres.

