SEMO gets the win over EIU 80-73

SEMO gets the win over EIU 80-73

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks men's basketball team played Eastern Illinois University Panthers on Feb. 15 in Cape Girardeau.

SEMO got the win 80-73 at the Show Me Center.

Freshman Ledarrius Brewer of the Redhawks led the scoring with 34 points.

SEMO next plays SIUE on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 4:15 p.m.

