'Art for Animals' fundraiser seeking artists

The eighth annual Art for Animals art show and silent auction is set to open April 6 at the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library. The two-week show benefits the Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) and features dozens of 5-by-7 inch original works by both professional and amateur artists.

Barbara Pelton, proprietor of Artfully Framed, continues to be the primary sponsor and organizer of the event. Blank canvases are now available at her store for $10 each. Finished works can be returned to Artfully Framed, located in the Bluff Estates Shopping Center. The deadline for submissions is March 31.

The opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 6 in the lower level of the library. Admission is free and open to the public.

Final bids for artwork will be accepted until the closing reception, which will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 20.

All donations and proceeds from the art show and silent auction support AWA programs. AWA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides vaccinations for kittens and puppies in the city's shelter with the cooperation of the Poplar Bluff Animal Control officers. The organization has also set aside half of all income towards the construction of a no-kill shelter. Donations are tax deductible within IRS guidelines.

For more details on “Art For Animals,” visit facebook.com/artfullyframed or www.awasemo.org or call (573) 785-6178.

