Richland, MO schools closed due to flu

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(KFVS) -

Richland schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 16 due to the flu, according to the superintendent.

More teachers are out than substitutes that are available.

Clarkton schools are also closed. 

