Cyber Defense Competition to be held at SIU

SIU is one of two sites to host the statewide 11-team competition of the annual Illinois Collegiate Cyber Defense.

It will be held on Feb. 17. The competition mirrors what students will see in the corporate technology world, according to the university.

Also competing will be teams from SIU, John A. Logan College, Lake Land College Southeastern Illinois College.

