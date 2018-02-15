Text, email alerts for MO tax returns available

Residents of Missouri can now sign up to receive automatic text and email alerts each time the status of their state tax return is updated.

According to the Missouri Dept. of Revenue, as of Wednesday, 14,200 taxpayers had signed up to receive alerts, and more than 11,700 notifications had already been distributed.

To enroll in alerts, customers only need three pieces of information: their Social Security number, filing status, and anticipated refund or balance due.

To access the Missouri Return Inquiry System and sign up for automatic text and email alerts, please visit dor.mo.gov/returnstatus/.

