Electric blankets overheating, company issues recall

Rural King electric blankets and throws are being recalled due to overheating leading to fire and burn hazards.

The 100% polyester blankets and throws were sold in cream and brown colors and in two sizes: 50 x 60 inches (smaller than a twin size) and 84 x 90 inches (queen size).

They have one or two multi-setting controllers attached to the electric cord.

Model numbers starting with BLV-OB and ending in 200, 201A, 201B, 201C, 202, 202BN, 202CM, 203, 204A1, 204A2, 204A3, 204A2BR , 204A2CM, 205B1, 205B2, 205B3 or 206C1 can be found on a corner tag. Matton Rural King Supply, Inc. is printed on the back of the tag.

They have received four reports of the blankets overheating and resulting in two fires and one burn injury.

The blankets were sold nationwide and online at www.ruralking.com from October 2017 through December 2017 for between $30 and $50.

Customers are asked to stop using the recalled blankets and contact Rural King for a full refund.

For more information, contact Rural King at 800-561-1752 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.ruralking.com and click on the Safety Recall Information link at the bottom of the page for more information.

