Cave-in-Rock Ferry now open

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cave-in-Rock Ferry is now open after being closed for high winds.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with IL Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.

The ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.

The ferry is operated by an independent contractor with joint funding from KYTC and Idot through a ferry authority.

For additional info on the Cave-In-Rock Ferry go to www.facebook.com/Cave-In-Rock Ferry.

