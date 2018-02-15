Man arrested in connection with Dexter robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested in connection with Dexter robbery

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
William Heath Cook (Source: Dexter Police Department) William Heath Cook (Source: Dexter Police Department)
(Source: Dexter Police Department) (Source: Dexter Police Department)
(Source: Dexter Police Department) (Source: Dexter Police Department)
(Source: Dexter Police Department) (Source: Dexter Police Department)
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

The Dexter Police Department has arrested a man for robbing the Break Time Convenience Store.

The robbery occurred on Wednesday, February 14, at around 10:42 p.m.

45-year-old William Heath Cook of Dexter was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly