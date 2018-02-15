Power outages due to high winds reported in west KY

Several residents in Western Kentucky are without due to high winds in the area.

Crews are making progress restoring the outages caused by high winds this afternoon.

They have restored service to about 900 members and still have 7 outages affecting about 146 members.

Crews are finding fallen trees and limbs on power lines.

According to West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative, crews are working to restore service as safely and quickly as possible.

You can view a power outage map here.

If you see any down power lines, you are asked to stay away and call 911 to report it.

