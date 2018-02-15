Burglary suspect wanted in Gallatin Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Burglary suspect wanted in Gallatin Co., IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Facebook) (Source: Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Investigators are looking for this burglary suspect in Gallatin County, Illinois.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was south of Junction yesterday at about 11:30 am.

If any you have any information please the sheriff's office at 618-269-3137.

