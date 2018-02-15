Dorena-Hickman Ferry operating normally after high winds - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dorena-Hickman Ferry operating normally after high winds

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) -

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is running on its normal winter schedule. 

High winds caused the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to temporarily halt operation.

Captain Jeremy Newsom reports winds on the Mississippi River at the ferry crossing running about 35 miles per hour with occasional gusts. 

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.  The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is located at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

