Dorena-Hickman Ferry operating normally after high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is running on its normal winter schedule.

High winds caused the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to temporarily halt operation.

Captain Jeremy Newsom reports winds on the Mississippi River at the ferry crossing running about 35 miles per hour with occasional gusts.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is located at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

