Kennett police officers available to present on active shooter scenarios

The Kennett Police Department spoke to the surrounding community through social media about recent events around the country.

The department reminded the schools, churches, businesses and citizens that experienced officers are available for presentations.

Officers can be present at locations in the community to share valuable information during an active attacker scenario.

Police said informational presentations are usually around thirty to forty-five minutes, informal, and are set up to provide a very basic survival mindset.

According to police, there are three key important things to remember every day:

TRAIN AS YOU FIGHT, FIGHT AS YOU TRAINED

IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT YOU DO IN AN ACTIVE ATTACKER SCENARIO, JUST DO SOMETHING

COMPLACENCY KILLS

Officers also offer presentations such as Basic Narcotics Awareness and Basic Self Defense.

To schedule a presentation, contact us in person at the department or by phone at 573-888-4622.

