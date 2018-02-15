KY man accused of assaulting woman, both arrested on drug charges

A man and woman were arrested on several charges by detectives with McCracken County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Division Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation.

Drug detectives investigated an incident in January of 2018 that revealed Mark McKenzie and Amy Curtin had been trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine.

McKenzie 40, of Paducah, Kentucky has been charged with arrested warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. His new charges on February 14 are unlawful imprisonment and assault fourth degree.

Curtin 35, of Kevil, Ky was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

During the investigation detectives seized over 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of approximately $8,000. They also obtained arrest warrants for McKenzie and Curtin and had been searching for them.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives received information that McKenzie and Curtin were at a Walmart on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.

They were also told that McKenzie had been assaulting Curtin and holding her against her own will. Detectives with McCracken and Marshall County Sheriff’s Departments arrived at Walmart on Wednesday just before 2 p.m. and observed McKenzie chasing Curtin on the parking lot. Both McKenzie and Curtin were arrested on the outstanding warrants.

Detectives interviewed Curtin, who had visible injury. Curtin alleged that McKenzie had assaulted her and refused to let her leave him, threatening more harm, if she did.

Both individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.