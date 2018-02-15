Possibly armed man located by Poplar Bluff police - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Possibly armed man located by Poplar Bluff police

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Alfred R. Gipson (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Alfred R. Gipson (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department was searching for Alfred R. Gipson in reference to threats and an outstanding warrant.

Gipson was found on Thursday, Feb 15.

Police warned that he could be armed

