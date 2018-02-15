Cardinals 2018 Spring Training begins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals 2018 Spring Training begins

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: St. Louis Cardinals, Twitter) (Source: St. Louis Cardinals, Twitter)
(KFVS) -

Spring Training 2018 began for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. 

The team made its way to Jupiter, Florida for the pitchers and catchers first official workout.

According to a release, the team signed free-agent right-handed pitcher Bud Norris to a one-year contract. 

Norris will be in the Cardinals Major League Spring Training Camp.

The team's twitter is teaming with tweets from the start of training. 

