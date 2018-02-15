Cardinals 2018 Spring Training begins

Spring Training 2018 began for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The team made its way to Jupiter, Florida for the pitchers and catchers first official workout.

Today may be the first official workout for pitchers and catchers, but many of the position players are already at #CardsSpringTraining getting instruction from coaches like Willie McGee ?? pic.twitter.com/lasideOEVx — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 14, 2018

According to a release, the team signed free-agent right-handed pitcher Bud Norris to a one-year contract.

Norris will be in the Cardinals Major League Spring Training Camp.

“He (Bud Norris) gives us some flexibility. He can eat some innings and can work out of the bullpen.”

-Mozeliak on Norris pic.twitter.com/bX8FTOTh2S — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 14, 2018

The team's twitter is teaming with tweets from the start of training.

