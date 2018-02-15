This week in country music: 1990 Eddie Rabbitt

Let's travel back in time and check out country radio from this week in 1990.

Twenty-Eight years ago these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Country Chart.

At number five was Clint Black with Nobody's Home. It was Black's 3rd straight number one following Killin' TIme and A Better Man. Nobody's Home was Black's first single without a video.

Ricky Van Shelton was holding down the number four position with Statue of a Fool. Twenty years earlier, in 1969 it was a huge hit by Jack Greene. There's also some controversy surrounding the songwriting credits to Statue of a Fool. The mother of David Ruffin of the Temptations says Ruffin wrote and recorded the song back in 1958 under the stage name Little Eddie Bush. But because he was only 17 at the time all future covers of the song only gave writing credits to Jan Crutchfield.

Alabama was at number three with Southern Star. It was the 27th of the group's 32 number one hits.

At number two were The Oak Ridge Boys with No Matter How High. It was the group's seventeenth and final number one record. The video features the Oaks in their hometowns, each visiting with their respective mothers.

And in the top spot on this week in '90 was Eddie Rabbitt with On Second Thought. It was Rabbitt's final number one hit and marked Rabbitt's return to his country roots after becoming a crossover star in the 1980s. It was a big hit for Rabbitt coming in at number three on Billboard's Year-End Country Chart.

