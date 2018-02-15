First Alert: Storms possible tonight

We're in for a warm, windy, damp day.

Temperatures this afternoon reached the lower 80s in our western counties - wow!

The strong winds will stay with us tonight but the much colder weather is on the way.

Grant Dade says a strong cold front is moving our way and will move through the area around midnight.

Ahead of this front, we will likely see showers and evening a thunderstorm or two.

A few gusty winds will be possible with the storms this evening.

Temperatures through midnight will be very mild, mainly in the 60s.



Friday we will see falling temperatures behind our cold front with rain likely early.

There is a slight chance of a few wet snowflakes as the rain ends but no impact is expected from this. It will feel much colder tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday is looking wetter, with a little wintry precipitation possible through the morning hours before rain takes over later in the morning.

The cold air doesn’t hang around long. We will see another big warm up next week. More on that tonight on Heartland News at 4 5 6 and 10.

