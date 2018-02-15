McCracken Co. arrest man passed out in vehicle on drug charges

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department saw a person passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle Thursday morning and it led them to a drug arrest.

James Gallagher, 51, of Kuttawa was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

At 3:52 a.m, deputies made contact with the driver Gallagher who appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants.

Gallagher was asked to exit the vehicle and while doing so a glass pipe containing methamphetamine fell from his lap onto the ground. Further investigation led to the discovery of hydrocodone pills and marijuana on his person.

Gallagher was arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.

