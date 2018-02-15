5 things to know Feb. 15

Good morning, it is Thursday, February 15.

Today will be very windy, wet and warm. There will be light, scattered showers this morning and throughout the day.

Temperatures will start around 60 degrees, this morning and will approach records of near 70 degrees. We might see some peeks of sunshine this afternoon.

Much colder weather will be in place by this time tomorrow. Overnight, the Storm Team is watching the possibility that there could be a brief change-over to wintry weather before the precipitation moves on. Accumulations will be minimal, if they happen at all.

There is a decent chance of rain on Saturday that could start off as a little wintry precipitation before becoming mostly rain. Sunday looks like the best day of the weekend.

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Florida school. Seventeen people are confirmed dead.

A prayer vigil will be held on February 15 in Benton, Kentucky for the victims of the school shooting in Florida.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner presented his 2019 budget plan to the General Assembly at noon on Wednesday.

Missouri's sexual education curriculum would be expanded to include consent and sexual violence discussions under proposed legislation.

