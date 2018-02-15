5 things to know Feb. 15

The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.
The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.
Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.
Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.