Kentucky falls to 10th rank Auburn

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
The Wildcats traveled to Auburn Arena to face the nationally-ranked Tigers.

Kevin Knox puts up an impressive 19 points in the effort.

Auburn managed to pull away later and would defeat Kentucky 76-66.

Kentucky falls to 17-9 on the season.

