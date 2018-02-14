SEMO Women's Redhawks take on EIU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Women's Redhawks take on EIU

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

SEMO Women's Basketball host EIU in an OVC matchup.

The Redhawks fought back from to tie the game late.

A 3-pointer by Ashton Luttrull in the final seconds sealed the deal.

The Redhawks win 51-48 over EIU.

