Gov. orders flags half-staff to honor fallen officer

Gov. Bruce Rauner has orders flags to be at half-staff to honor Chicago Police Commander Paul. R. Bauer.

Commander Bauer, a 31-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 13 during a struggle with a suspect.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Commander Bauer, a hero who dedicated his life to protecting the people of Chicago and the state of Illinois," said Gov. Rauner. "Commander Bauer was a man of honor who earned nearly 70 awards and honorable mentions during his career, a testament to the pride he had in doing what he loved. He wife, daughter, family, the entire law enforcement community are in our prayers as they mourn this tragic loss."

The Illinois Flag Display Act calls for flags to be lowered to half-staff two days before the funeral, and on the day of the funeral for a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise Thursday, Feb. 15 until sunset Saturday, Feb. 17.

