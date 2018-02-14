Health Department warns about Hep A exposure at Corning, AR fast food restaurant

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, an employee of Taco Bell in Corning, Arkansas tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Anyone who has eaten at the restaurant on N. Missouri Ave. between Jan. 24 and Feb. 7 and is experiencing symptoms should contact their health provider.

There are no specific treatments once a person gets Hep A.

There is no known risk to anyone who ate at this location after February 7, 2018 at this time.

The Clay County Health Unit, located at 1009 S. Garfield Ave, Piggott AR 72454, will have immune globulin and Hep A vaccine which can be administered upon request with an appointment on or after February 15, 2018. If you wish to get one of these medicines from the health department, please call 870-598-3390 to make an appointment.

The virus can cause illness anytime from two to seven weeks after exposure. If infected, most people will develop symptoms three to four weeks after exposure.

