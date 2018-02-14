Paducah man arrested following domestic disturbance

Michael C. Allen (Source: McCracken Co. SO)

A western Kentucky man was put behind bars after a domestic disturbance. He was arrested on a number of drug charges.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Michael C. Allen, 26, of Paducah, Kentucky faces marijuana trafficking and possession charges.

An investigation showed Allen had been in a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Strathmoore Blvd. and was dealing illegal drugs from the apartment.

After getting a search warrant, detectives seized 8 ounces of marijuana, scales, a vacuum sealer, marijuana packing materials, money and a large TV believed to have been bought will drug money.

Allen was taken to the McCracken Co. Jail.

