Princeton, KY Walmart turns 40 with party

The 40th anniversary of Walmart in Princeton, Kentucky was celebrated on Feb. 14, 2018 with cake and a party.

According to Walmart, 57 of the store's associates have been there for more than 10 years.

Pat Grooms has worked there for 38 years. She remembers going to shareholder’s meetings in the early 1980’s and having picnics in Sam Walton’s yard in Arkansas. But her favorite memory was her trip to Arkansas for her 35 Year recognition luncheon.

“They really put us on a pedestal. We had sitting groups where they asked for our recommendations. They also put us on the big screen at the banquet. It was really special," she said.

Eleven original associates attended the celebration.

