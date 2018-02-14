St. Francois Co., MO man arrested on child porn charges

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a Bonne Terre, Missouri man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the Drug and Crime Division, Kenneth L. Carrow, 53, was arrested for promoting and possession of child porn and two counts of possession of child porn found in Carrow's home.

A search warrant showed porn and computer equipment used to commit the crimes, according to the MSHP.

Bond was set at $150,000.

