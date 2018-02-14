SIU game promotes date night to find love

The SIU men’s basketball team is getting ready to play host to Missouri State at 7 p.m.

SIU fans have a chance to find love at tonight’s game.

With the night falling on Valentine’s Day, the athletic department is hosting a date night for students to mix and mingle.

Students can get in free with their student ID and hang out in the date night lounge.

The lounge will be located on the concourse off of section 113 with cocktail tables and Valentine’s decorations.

There will be also be roses, breath mints, name tags, free food and who knows, maybe a chance to find that a special someone.

