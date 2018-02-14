How charities prepare for disaster following Perryville tornado

With the help of the community and local charities, Perryville residents were able to get back on their feet. (Source: KFVS)

After the Perryville tornado, many were left with nothing, but with the help of the community and local charities, Perryville residents were able to get back on their feet.

Nic Nunn-Faron, is the Disaster Program manger for the American Red Cross, he led the recovery efforts after the tornado, and he said the Perryville community made his job much easier.

"We had over 2,000 volunteers that came out and help clean up afterward and help rebuild which was phenomenal," said Nunn-Faron.

So how do agencies like the Red Cross make sure they are prepared when disaster hits?

"We do fundraising in what's called blue skies which is when there's not a disaster hitting just so we have enough to prepare for those disasters," said Julian Watkins, executive director of Southeast Missouri's Red Cross.

They also visit communities to make disaster plans and build relationships.

"It's very important to have a relationship with those communities, emergency managers, city council, people that we'll need to talk to on the ground that can help us to manage those resources and people who know the community so we can best help the communities with the resources we have here," he said.

