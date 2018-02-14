Ag truck overturned spilling fuel on NB I-55 at 96 mm

An Agriculture truck overturned spilling fuel at on Interstate 55 northbound in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This is at the 96-mile marker.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Agriculture truck leaked about 20 gallons of fuel on the road.

The crash was due to mechanical issues. There were no injuries.

The truck is off the road in a ditch and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the call.

