RECALL ALERT: ISO Beauty recalls hair dryers because of burn hazard

ISO Beauty, of Chatsworth, California is recalling some of its hair dryers due to burning concerns.

The cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer, posing burn hazards.

The recall involves the Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hand-held hair dryers sold under the ISO Beauty and Proliss brand names, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The bottom rear of the dryers has “ISO” or “Proliss” printed and model number HD-1820. The dryers were sold in the following colors: black, white, white pearl, peacock, white zebra, pink leopard, blue, and giraffe.

About 73,000 units have been sold.

ISO Beauty at 800-490-5919 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at isobeauty.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

