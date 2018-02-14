KY Gov. Bevin orders flags at half-staff to honor FL shooting victims

In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.

In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.

What to do if there's an active shooter

What to do if there's an active shooter

The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.

The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.

The names of those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting are being released. Seventeen people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a high school.

The names of those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting are being released. Seventeen people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a high school.

Simone Kuffner, a Florida mom whose son attends the high school where a mass shooting took place Wednesday afternoon says she has not seen her son yet, but knows he's OK.

Simone Kuffner, a Florida mom whose son attends the high school where a mass shooting took place Wednesday afternoon says she has not seen her son yet, but knows he's OK.

Florida mom: 'I wish my car could fly' to get to son who fled school shooting

Florida mom: 'I wish my car could fly' to get to son who fled school shooting

A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.

A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of ....

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of ....

Student survivors of the Parkland shooting are organizing a March for Our Lives in Washington, DC and in locations across the country, calling for gun control.

Student survivors of the Parkland shooting are organizing a March for Our Lives in Washington, DC and in locations across the country, calling for gun control.

According to officials, 17 people died from the shooting. (Source: Video courtesy CNN)

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin ordered flags to half-staff on Friday, February 16 to honor victims of the Florida high school shooting.

The governor ordered both American and state flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Feb. 19 to honor the victims and their families.

"Kentucky joins our nation in mourning the innocent lives lost in the senseless violence this week in South Florida," Gov. Bevin said. "Our hearts are broken for all of the students, teachers, first responders, medical professionals, and families affected by this despicable act of evil."

A sunset vigil was held in Parkland, Florida on Thursday evening, February 15.

The Florida high school shooting suspect confessed to being the shooter, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities gave an update on the investigation around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday, February 15 about the deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

A deadly school shooting at Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida sent students and faculty evacuating school premises Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The mug shot of the suspected shooter, 19-year-old, Nikolas Cruz, has been released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is facing 17 counts of premeditated murder.

According to officials, 17 people died from the shooting. The Associated Press reported 16 people were being treated for injuries at area hospitals on Wednesday night. The suspect was treated and released to authorities.

The sheriff of Broward County said 12 of the 17 victims have been identified as of 8 p.m. CT. The suspect was a former student at the school who had been expelled and was a student of another school.

MORE: "The suspect was heavily armed," @jeffpeguescbs reports on Parkland, Florida, high school shooting. "The sheriff just saying that he had countless magazines, and was armed with an AR-15-style rifle. That is what he used in that attack." https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/aWKwrh9gBl — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

Correction: suspect’s name is spelled Nikolas Cruz #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 15, 2018

Multiple people can be seen on TV footage being taken to ambulances.

"I'm saddened to say that 17 people lost their lives."- Sheriff Scott Israel #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Heartland connection

There is one Heartland connection that we are aware of.

According to Murray State University, Marley Hall, a 2018 Murray State girl's soccer signee, attends Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the Marshall County Emergency Management, there are crisis lines still open for anyone who needs assistance.

The EMA said it wanted to reassure its community that if there were any problems with children, teachers, family members or responders in the wake of the tragic incident at the Florida high school, they could reach out to them.

Four Rivers Behavioral Health 24/7 crisis line is 1-800-592-3980.

Mountain Comprehensive Care, Mental Health Outpatient Clinic is located at 145 Vine Street in Draffenville will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 270-252-9432 for information or to make an appointment.

Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center of Paducah can be reached at 270-443-1440. You can call for information, they offer free counseling services for children.

Local response

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting via Twitter:

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin responded following the shooting. On January 23, in Marshall County, Kentucky, 2 students were killed in the first deadly high school shooting of 2018.

More senseless violence at a school in Florida...We join in prayer for the students and teachers affected, the safety of the first responders, for the wisdom of the medical professionals and for the families of all involved... https://t.co/5Sw32Lntxd — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) February 14, 2018

The Superintendent of Marshall County schools also tweeted.

Although much is still unanswered at this point, our thoughts and prayers are with the staff, students and first responders at Stoneman Douglas High School. We are here for you. #marshallstrong — Trent Lovett (@trentlovett) February 14, 2018

Please remember the students, parents, & first responders in Broward County after todays shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. We also remind Missourians to be aware of what is going on around them and report suspicious activity immediately. #SeeSomethingSaySomething — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) February 15, 2018

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden said uniformed deputy sheriffs will be assisting school resource officers:

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office visited schools today to "help reassure troubled minds."

Watch coverage as we just learned of the shooting here:

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.