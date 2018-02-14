KY Gov. Bevin orders flags at half-staff to honor FL shooting vi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY Gov. Bevin orders flags at half-staff to honor FL shooting victims

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
According to officials, 17 people died from the shooting. (Source: Video courtesy CNN) According to officials, 17 people died from the shooting. (Source: Video courtesy CNN)
the suspected shooter, 19-year-old, Nikolas Cruz, is facing 17 counts of premeditated murder. (Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office) the suspected shooter, 19-year-old, Nikolas Cruz, is facing 17 counts of premeditated murder. (Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin ordered flags to half-staff on Friday, February 16 to honor victims of the Florida high school shooting.

The governor ordered both American and state flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Feb. 19 to honor the victims and their families.

"Kentucky joins our nation in mourning the innocent lives lost in the senseless violence this week in South Florida," Gov. Bevin said. "Our hearts are broken for all of the students, teachers, first responders, medical professionals, and families affected by this despicable act of evil."

A sunset vigil was held in Parkland, Florida on Thursday evening, February 15.

The Florida high school shooting suspect confessed to being the shooter, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities gave an update on the investigation around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday, February 15 about the deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

A deadly school shooting at Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida sent students and faculty evacuating school premises Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The mug shot of the suspected shooter, 19-year-old, Nikolas Cruz, has been released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is facing 17 counts of premeditated murder.

According to officials, 17 people died from the shooting. The Associated Press reported 16 people were being treated for injuries at area hospitals on Wednesday night. The suspect was treated and released to authorities.

The sheriff of Broward County said 12 of the 17 victims have been identified as of 8 p.m. CT. The suspect was a former student at the school who had been expelled and was a student of another school. 

Multiple people can be seen on TV footage being taken to ambulances.

Heartland connection

There is one Heartland connection that we are aware of.

According to Murray State University, Marley Hall, a 2018 Murray State girl's soccer signee, attends Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the Marshall County Emergency Management, there are crisis lines still open for anyone who needs assistance.

The EMA said it wanted to reassure its community that if there were any problems with children, teachers, family members or responders in the wake of the tragic incident at the Florida high school, they could reach out to them.

  • Four Rivers Behavioral Health 24/7 crisis line is 1-800-592-3980.
  • Mountain Comprehensive Care, Mental Health Outpatient Clinic is located at 145 Vine Street in Draffenville will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 270-252-9432 for information or to make an appointment.
  • Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center of Paducah can be reached at 270-443-1440. You can call for information, they offer free counseling services for children.

Local response

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting via Twitter:

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin responded following the shooting. On January 23, in Marshall County, Kentucky, 2 students were killed in the first deadly high school shooting of 2018.

The Superintendent of Marshall County schools also tweeted.

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden said uniformed deputy sheriffs will be assisting school resource officers:

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office visited schools today to "help reassure troubled minds."

Watch coverage as we just learned of the shooting here:

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly