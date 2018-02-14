IL & MO statewide tornado drill March 6

A statewide tornado drill for Illinois and Missouri is set for Tuesday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

Missouri’s annual Statewide Tornado Drill is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, which includes:

Monday – Preparedness Day

Tuesday – Tornado Safety Day, including a tornado drill at 10 a.m.

Wednesday – Flash Flood Safety Day

Thursday – Severe Thunderstorm Day

Friday – NOAA Weather Radio Day

