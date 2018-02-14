Jackson County Sheriff offers citizen program to aid law enforcement

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is offering local citizens the opportunity to join the force in a voluntary program against crime.

You are welcome to be apart of the Associate Members of the Illinois Sheriff's Association.

"With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on greater importance than ever before," said Sheriff Robert Burns. "The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play."

Funding for this membership goes to important technical resources, training and legislative support on key criminal justice issues.

For more information, you can contact the Illinois Sheriff's Association at 401 E. Washington Street, Suite 1000, Springfield, Illinois 62701, Telephone: 217-753-2372. Information is also available online at www.ilsheriff.org.

