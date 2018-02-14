Sheriff's office warns of Apple App purchase scam

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone app scam.

According to Det. Derick Pugh, the scam was an email from what appeared to be “Apple Support” saying “thank you for your purchase” with an attachment appearing to be an invoice.

The victim opened the attachment and it showed a purchase for $49.99. After opening the attachment, there was a link to click on that said “cancel payment”. The victim clicked on “cancel payment” and it took them to an Apple Support page that appeared to be a legitimate page. The page asked for the Apple ID and password, then later asked for the Social Security Number along with other personal information.

Pugh said the victim contacted Apple support to verify it was a scam.

The sheriff's office warns to check suspicious email and check the sender to see if it is a legitimate email or not.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.