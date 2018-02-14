New healthcare program at Perry County, IL jail

The Perry County, Illinois sheriff has selected a new healthcare provider for inmates at the jail.

Sheriff Steve Bareis said the new program will raise the standard of care and reduce waste.

The sheriff said appropriate medications and counseling will be available. Chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and hypertension are better managed after the inmate’s release into the community.

The program will provide the Perry County Jail with doctor and nursing services, as well as ancillary and support services and a training program.

According to the sheriff, the new provider Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. (ACH), offers services to more than 300 clients in 17 states.

It is the largest provider of inmate medical services for county jails in the U.S. and will start services at the Perry County Jail on January 11, 2018.

