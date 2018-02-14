Man suspected of taking Walmart employees jacket, wanted in Popl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man suspected of taking Walmart employees jacket, wanted in Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A man is wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department in reference to the theft of a Walmart employees jacket.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6 police responded to Walmart in reference to the theft.

After reviewing surveillance video officials saw a white male wearing a black "Call of Duty" hooded sweatshirt taking the employee's jacket. 

If you recognize the suspect in the image please contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

