Man suspected of taking Walmart employees jacket, wanted in Poplar Bluff

A man is wanted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department in reference to the theft of a Walmart employees jacket.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6 police responded to Walmart in reference to the theft.

After reviewing surveillance video officials saw a white male wearing a black "Call of Duty" hooded sweatshirt taking the employee's jacket.



If you recognize the suspect in the image please contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

