Sheriff's office: phone scam claims to collect money for Marshall Co. High School shooting victims

The Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam trying to collect money for victims of the high school shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, they were notified of someone calling people in the community trying to sell items "for the kids from the school."

They say the calls are from an 866 number and the caller was reportedly a woman with an "Arabian" accent.

Deputies ask that you research any charity before you give money.

