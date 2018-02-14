Man accused of firing handgun out of vehicle, arrested in Carbondale, IL

Officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to a business in reference to a report of shots fired on Monday night.

It happened at 11 p.m., in the 600 block of East Main Street.

Located nearby was the suspect who fired the weapon, identified as Jordan Kalinsky, 20, of Royalton.Kalinsky was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and was transported to Jackson County Jail for incarceration.

A juvenile was also taken into custody for a curfew violation and was later released to a family member.

The owner reported he was inside his business when a vehicle pulled up to the rear of the building with a female driver and a male in the front passenger seat. The male passenger brandished a handgun out of the window of the vehicle and fired the gun into the air before leaving the area.

Officers located the vehicle parked nearby, which was occupied by a female juvenile. They also found Kalinsky nearby.

