Minor collision involving school bus in Jackson, Mo causes traffic congestion

A school bus in the Jackson R-2 School District was involved in a minor crash this morning.

Bus 58 was on Highway 61 in Jackson, Missouri at the time of the collision.

One student was on the bus at the time. The student was not injured.

In a Facebook post, the school says traffic is congested. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.